Orlando Pirates release eight players

Orlando Pirates have have released eight players as coach Josef Zinnbauer and his technical team plan for the 2020/21 season.

The Buccaneers released the list of players that are parting ways with the club on their official website, with names like Xola Mlambo and Alfred Ndengane on the list.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm that it has met with the following players and their respective representatives and both parties have agreed to mutually terminate. Alfred Ndengane, Diamond Thopola, Xola Mlambo, Meschack Maphangule, Brian Hlongwa, Thembela Sikhakhane, Augustine Mulenga and Tercious Malepe,” the club confirmed on their website.

“The club would like to thank all the players for their service and wish them the best in their future endeavours.“

With eight players released, it remains to be seen if whether or not the Buccaneers will add more players into their squad, having already signed four new players already during the current transfer period.

