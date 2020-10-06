Pirates rekindle interest in Maritzburg goalkeeper Ofori

Orlando Pirates have not given up on Maritzburg United goalkeeper, Richard Ofori and are still negotiating with a swap deal that will include Tebogo Tlolane a very big possibility.

The Buccaneers are said to be preparing a deal that will include Tlolane and another player in order to convince the Blue Hearts to part with their prized keeper.

“I believe the deal is close to being sealed because both parties look keen on it. The player has also indicated his interest so I don’t see what could stop the deal from going through,” said a source.

He also reveled that he wasn’t sure if Pirates were still also going for Rushine De Reuck who was also a target for Bucs who have since landed the more experienced Thulani Hlatshwayo who plays in the same position.

Meanwhile, Pirates are linked with a move for star forward Fagrie Lakay.

The 23-year-old is currently a free agent after he has opted to terminate his contract with TTM, who recently bought the Premier Soccer League (PSL) status of Bidvest Wits.

Lakay was set to join the Limpopo side after his loan stint at Cape Town City where he enjoyed successful game minutes under his belt.

