Pitso targets Chiefs marksman for his first Ahly signing – report

Al Ahly have reportedly approached Kaizer Chiefs with a view to signing their top striker Samir Nurkovic for an undisclosed amount, believed to be in the region of R30 million.

The Egyptian giants recently roped in former African Coach of the Year, Pitso Mosimane who has also taken along fitness trainer, Kabelo Rangoanga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba who he worked with at Mamelodi Sundowns. He has also brought in Cavin Johnson as his assistant.

It seems now Mosimane has his eyes set on Amakhosi’s Serbian attacker who scored 13 league goals in 25 matches in his first season last term.

“@AlAhly have initiated an approach to sign Serbian striker Samir Nurkovic (28) from @KaizerChiefs. Nurkovic scored 13 goals in 25 matches in all competitions last season,” wrote reputed journalist Nuhu Adams on Twitter on Monday.

If the approach is indeed true, it could prove to be a real conundrum for the Naturena based club who would want to cash in on the striker they got on a free transfer, but with their transfer ban appeal verdict still pending, they would want to hold on to their best player from last season.

