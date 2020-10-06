Cape Town City confirm Ngoma return

Cape Town City have announced the return of forward Aubrey Ngoma to the side after three frustrating seasons at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns also confirmed on Tuesday that Ngoma had joined City on a season-long loan deal.

Ngoma signed for Sundowns from City in 2017, having excelled for the Cape side in the first season in the Absa Premiership, moving to the Mother City when John Comitis bought the MP Black Aces franchise ahead of the 2016/17 campaign.

The talented attacking talent, however, made just 12 domestic appearances in all competitions for Sundowns over three seasons, failing to hit the back of the net once as he battled to make the grade under Pitso Mosimane.

Now 31, Ngoma will hope for a return to form at City, who finished sixth in last season’s Absa Premiership, making a fine recovery in the bio-bubble under Jan Olde Riekerink.

Ngoma replaces Kermit Erasmus, who this week moved the other way, signing for Sundowns. Ngoma’s first game with City could be the MTN8 quarterfinal at Orlando Pirates on October 17.

“I’m just glad that I’m back here,” said Ngoma in a video released by City on Tuesday morning.

“I just have to work hard and hopefully continue where I left off,” he added, with the club also confirming he will wear the number ten shirt at City.

