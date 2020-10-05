PSL News 5.10.2020 06:32 pm

‘We don’t know when Cas will give us verdict’, says Chiefs’ Bobby Motaung

Sibongiseni Gumbi
Bobby Motaung, Kaizer Chiefs football manager, will have to hear from CAS or Fifa on whether he can sign players. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Amakhosi’s appeal was heard by Cas on 9 September but they are yet to hear the outcome of that sitting.

Kaizer Chiefs football manager, Bobby Motaung has said that they have no idea as to when the Court of Arbitration for Sports (Cas) will give their verdict on their appeal against a two-season transfer ban imposed on them by Fifa last year.

Asked when they are expecting the verdict, Motaung said they have no idea.

“We don’t have a timeline… the situation is in Cas’ hands and we will wait on them to give us the verdict there is nothing more we can do at the moment,” said Motaung.

Phakaaathi, however,q understands that the much anticipated verdict could be on Wednesday or Thurday this week.

