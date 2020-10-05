PSL News 5.10.2020 06:37 pm

Mngqithi vows to work in harmony with Mokwena

Michaelson Gumede
Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena with Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe.

New Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has thanked the club’s president for appointing him and Rulani Mokwena to the hot seat of Chloorkop-based side after it was vacated by Pitso Mosimane, who joined Al-Ahly last week.

Mngqithi, a former head coach of Golden Arrows, said he is looking forward to a harmonic working relationship with Mokwena.

“We must thank the president of the club and the board of the club for considering us. Under normal circumstances people would think that a coach must come from outside but the board thought they should just look at home and we appreciate that,” said Mngqithi.

“We promise to work with a lot of harmony and respect amongst each other to try and make sure that the team continues where it ended last season. I believe that we must just be supported by everyone and we will deliver,” he added.

Mngqithi has been in the club’s set-up since 2013 together with Mokwena, though the latter left Masandawana to assist Milutin Sredojević at Orlando Pirates in 2017, before he was given the head coach role at the Buccaneers on an interim basis. Mokwena then had a short stint as the head coach of Chippa United before returning to his old job at Sundowns.

“Working with Rulani is a blessing in disguise for me because I know the quality that he brings into the team and I know what he offers. The future is bright, he is a bright young coach and he must be supported. He is a child of Sundowns and Sundowns must always give much support to him because I believe that he will come right and he will make us all proud because he is a very good coach and we should respect that when it comes from me,” said Mngqithi.

