MTN8 Last 8 dates and fixtures confirmed

MTN 8 News 5.10.2020 06:29 pm

Phakaaathi Reporter
A view of the MTN8 trophy (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has confirmed the 2020/21 MTN8 quarterfinal fixtures, dates and kick-off times.

The MTN8 quarterfinals will be played on the weekend of 17 and 18 October 2020.

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila and SuperSport United will kick-off proceedings when they lock horns at Thohoyandou Stadium on Saturday, 17 October. Kick-off is at 3pm.

Later on Saturday evening at 6pm, Orlando Pirates who won the competition in 2010 and 2011, will take on 2018 champions Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium.

On Sunday 18 October, Kaizer Chiefs will welcome Maritzburg United to the FNB Stadium at 3pm. This match will be followed by a clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. Kick-off is at 6pm.

