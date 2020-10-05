WATCH: New Bafana Bafana kit launched!

The French sports apparel brand recently replaced Nike as the official kit sponsor for the national teams.

In a video posted on social media on Monday, Lecoq explained the thinking behind the design of the home, away and alternative jerseys.

“It is finally here, the moment you have all been waiting for. SAFA and Lecoq Sportif are pleased to present the new Bafana Bafana jersey for the 2021 season,” read a caption on the video.

It is finally here, the moment you have all been waiting for. SAFA and le coq sportif are pleased to present the new Bafana Bafana jersey for the 2021 season. Visit our online store to be one of the first to pre-order your very own jersey. ⚽@JackDevero#soccer pic.twitter.com/vrH0r3JEuy — lecoqsportif za (@LeCoqSportif_SA) October 5, 2020

Nigeria and Ghana also revealed their jerseys recently. Which country do you think has the best jerseys?

Nike Nigeria 2020-21 Home & Away Kits Released – Now Available Everywhere: https://t.co/SN4Lmwrh6G — Footy Headlines (@Footy_Headlines) October 1, 2020

CLASSIC!!!

Brand new National team kits ????????????????????

Here it is: pic.twitter.com/bLdjfxFosj — Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) October 5, 2020

