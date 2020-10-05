African Soccer 5.10.2020 03:08 pm

WATCH: New Bafana Bafana kit launched!

Khaya Ndubane

New Bafana Bafana kit sponsor Lecoq Sportif have unveiled the new kit for the national team.

The French sports apparel brand recently replaced Nike as the official kit sponsor for the national teams.

In a video posted on social media on Monday, Lecoq explained the thinking behind the design of the home, away and alternative jerseys.

“It is finally here, the moment you have all been waiting for. SAFA and Lecoq Sportif are pleased to present the new Bafana Bafana jersey for the 2021 season,” read a caption on the video.

Nigeria and Ghana also revealed their jerseys recently. Which country do you think has the best jerseys?

