Johnson off to Cairo to do Al Ahly and South Africa proud

Cavin Johnson says it is a major “honour” the be joining Al Ahly, after confirming to Phakaaathi on Monday that he is off to Cairo to be an assistant to the new head coach Pitso Mosimane.

Johnson is set to fly out to Cairo on Tuesday, and it is the first time that he and Mosimane will be working together, after years going up against each other in the Premier Soccer League.

“It is a big honour … a challenge … for a while myself and Pitso were going in an opposite direction but I have always know his calibre of coaching. I am going out there to do the team proud, myself proud and Pitso proud and at the same time carry the flag of South Africa,” said Johnson, who actually coached the first South African team to beat Al Ahly, when Platinum Stars beat then 2-1 in the final qualifying round in 2008, though they lost 3-2 on aggregate over the two legs.

“That was when they had Mohamed Aboutrika and Wael Gomaa, the captain of the Egypt national team,” added Johnson.

Teams in Egypt are, like most of the world, playing games behind closed doors at the moment, but Johnson is looking forward to coaching in a famous Cairo atmosphere if and when fans are finally allowed back in the stadia.

“When we played there with Platinum Stars, there were 60 000 in the stadium, and when I went with Sundowns there were 45 000, it is a good atmosphere. The big thing for me (however) is that Egypt has good technical players who want to play with the ball.”

Johnson also hopes the achievement of Pitso Mosimane in getting the Al Ahly top job can inspire other South Africans to get coaching jobs overseas.

“I believe there are a lot of local coaches who would like to coach in another country,” added Johnson.

“To test yourself, to get out of your comfort zone. Pitso having done this at a big team like Al Ahly, and having given me an opportunity, this stands in good order for everyone else.”

