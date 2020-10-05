Sundowns confirm Erasmus capture

PSL News 5.10.2020 12:46 pm

Khaya Ndubane
Kermit Erasmus (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced the signing of forward Kermit Erasmus from Cape Town City.

In May, Phakaaathi reported that Sundowns had rekindled their interest in the Bafana Bafana forward’s services after they missed out on Knowledge Musona, who opted to remain abroad.

Now Sundowns have confirmed that the 30-year-old former Orlando Pirates and SuperSport United striker has joined the club on a three-year deal.

Sundowns have been on a spending spree, also snapping up Mothobi Mvala from Highlands, and Ricardo Goss, Haashim Dominbo and Gift Motupa from Bidvest Wits, while Aubrey Modiba joined on Friday from SuperSport United.

The Brazilians have also added Grant Margeman and Jody February from Ajax Cape Town, Lesedi Kapinga from Black Leopards, Kaizer Chiefs’ George Maluleka and Luvuyo Phewa from Real Kings as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Sundowns are still linked with a couple more players including Leopards’ Khuliso Mudau.

