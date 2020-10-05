PSL News 5.10.2020 10:39 am

Mosimane takes a veiled dig at Mokwena

Khaya Ndubane
Mosimane takes a veiled dig at Mokwena

Pitso Mosimane with Rulani Mokwena (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has hit back at his former Mamelodi Sundowns assistant Rulani Mokwena for his ‘loyal’ comment.

This comes after Mokwena stated that he will be staying at Sundowns because he was ‘loyal’.

READ: Rulani responds to reported Al Ahly move

Mokwena was responding to rumours that he would be joining Mosimane at Al Ahly.

It seems the ‘loyal’ word Mokwena used in his statement did not sit well with Mosimane as he felt Mokwena was referring to him after leaving Sundowns for the Egyptian giants.

Responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s congratulatory note, Mosimane could not resist from taking a dig at Mokwena.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 7,000 units delivered: Has the ventilator drive run out of air?

Courts Four Limpopo bigwigs in court over R4.8m tender row

South Africa R255m scandal: ‘Asbestos roofs pose no danger’ and was a ‘scam’

Africa Mozambique insurgency: No need to panic just yet says economist

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: A harder lockdown looming soon?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition