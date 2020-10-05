Mosimane takes a veiled dig at Mokwena

This comes after Mokwena stated that he will be staying at Sundowns because he was ‘loyal’.

Mokwena was responding to rumours that he would be joining Mosimane at Al Ahly.

It seems the ‘loyal’ word Mokwena used in his statement did not sit well with Mosimane as he felt Mokwena was referring to him after leaving Sundowns for the Egyptian giants.

Responding to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s congratulatory note, Mosimane could not resist from taking a dig at Mokwena.

Thank you very much President.????????????????, but Somebody says I am DISLOYAL to have gone over there!It is so unfortunate but God has taught me to forgive, as l keep marching on.????☹️ pic.twitter.com/VxraH825N2 — Pitso Mosimane (@TheRealPitso) October 3, 2020

