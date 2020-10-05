African Soccer 5.10.2020 08:00 am

Pitso delighted with opening win as Al Ahly head coach

Jonty Mark
Pitso delighted with opening win as Al Ahly head coach

South African Pitso Mosimane, the new head coach of Al Ahly SC before the Egyptian Premier League soccer match between Al-Ahly and El Mokaweloon at Cairo Stadium in Cairo, Egypt, 04 October 2020 EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Amr El Soulia got the only goal of the game for the Cairo giants with a penalty five minutes before half time.

Pitso Mosimane was a happy man on Sunday evening after his reign as Al Ahly head coach got off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory over AL Mokawloon at the Cairo Internatinal Stadium.

READ MORE: Rulani responds to reported Al Ahly move

“I am very pleased after today’s win, as we succeeded to defeat a tough opponent as they depend on the counter attacks,” said Mosimane, according to Ahly’s official Twitter account.

 

Mosimane resigned as Mamelodi Sundowns head coach last week to take up the post as head coach of the Red Devils, only arriving in Egypt on Thursday evening, before taking his first training session the following day.

The winning goal against Al Mokawloon came via a penalty, awarded by VAR in the 40th minute and converted by Amr El Soulia.

Egyptian winger Kahraba was fouled inside the penalty area, and after consultation with VAR, a spot kick was awarded.

Kahraba has only been back in the Al Ahly squad this month after being handed a ten-match  ban following fighting that broke out at the end of Zamalek’s Egyptian Super Cup win over Ahly in February.

“Kahraba played very well and I was keen to encourage him, especially after being sidelined for a long time,” added Mosimane.

Ahly’s next league match is at ENPPI on Wednesday. 18 points clear of Zamalek at the top of the Egyptian Premier League, with just three games left, the Egyptian Championship has already been well-and-truly wrapped up, with Mosimane’s main aim to win the 2019/20 Champions League.

The Red Devils are already in the semifinals, where they will play Wydad Casablanca over two legs.

 

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 7,000 units delivered: Has the ventilator drive run out of air?

Courts Four Limpopo bigwigs in court over R4.8m tender row

South Africa R255m scandal: ‘Asbestos roofs pose no danger’ and was a ‘scam’

Africa Mozambique insurgency: No need to panic just yet says economist

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: A harder lockdown looming soon?


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition