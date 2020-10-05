Pitso delighted with opening win as Al Ahly head coach

Pitso Mosimane was a happy man on Sunday evening after his reign as Al Ahly head coach got off to a winning start with a 1-0 victory over AL Mokawloon at the Cairo Internatinal Stadium.

READ MORE: Rulani responds to reported Al Ahly move

“I am very pleased after today’s win, as we succeeded to defeat a tough opponent as they depend on the counter attacks,” said Mosimane, according to Ahly’s official Twitter account.

???? Coach @TheRealPitso's reactions after his first match with @AlAhlyEnglish ⚽️ Al Ahly 1-0 Al Mokawloon ????️ "i'm only two days here, i'm just in the process of listening, Understanding before i can do anything" ???? Full Presser: https://t.co/CqEhwlGpT6 pic.twitter.com/pzyCHmrLBo — Front Runner (@FrunSports) October 5, 2020

Mosimane resigned as Mamelodi Sundowns head coach last week to take up the post as head coach of the Red Devils, only arriving in Egypt on Thursday evening, before taking his first training session the following day.

The winning goal against Al Mokawloon came via a penalty, awarded by VAR in the 40th minute and converted by Amr El Soulia.

Egyptian winger Kahraba was fouled inside the penalty area, and after consultation with VAR, a spot kick was awarded.

Kahraba has only been back in the Al Ahly squad this month after being handed a ten-match ban following fighting that broke out at the end of Zamalek’s Egyptian Super Cup win over Ahly in February.

“Kahraba played very well and I was keen to encourage him, especially after being sidelined for a long time,” added Mosimane.

Ahly’s next league match is at ENPPI on Wednesday. 18 points clear of Zamalek at the top of the Egyptian Premier League, with just three games left, the Egyptian Championship has already been well-and-truly wrapped up, with Mosimane’s main aim to win the 2019/20 Champions League.

The Red Devils are already in the semifinals, where they will play Wydad Casablanca over two legs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.