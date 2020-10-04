PSL News 4.10.2020 05:16 pm

Mngqithi and Mokwena take on Sundowns head coach roles

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Mngqithi and Mokwena take on Sundowns head coach roles

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena with Mamelodi Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe.

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed that Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi will be in charge of the Pretoria-based outfit.

Mngqithi and Mokwena served as Pitso Mosimane’s assistant coaches in his eight years’ tenure.

Mokwena crushed the rumours linking him with a move to join Mosimane at Al Ahly in Egypt, but the former Orlando Pirates coach confirmed he was staying at Sundowns.

“Manqoba and Rhulani have been with Mamelodi Sundowns for many years and were part of the Technical Team that were crowned Champions of Africa in 2016 and have also won the Premier Soccer League and other titles in South Africa. The board of Mamelodi Sundowns was particularly keen to appoint South African coaches and express its commitment and confidence in the talent and ability of our local coaches,” explained the statement from Sundowns.

“Manqoba, Rhulani and the Technical Team at Sundowns will focus on defending the PSL and the other titles that we won during our historic 50-year anniversary. They will also advance and continue with the objective that we stated in 2004, which is to make Mamelodi Sundowns one of the best clubs on the African Continent.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Watch: Trump says he’s ‘much better’ but ‘not yet out of the woods’

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’

Politics De Lille hits back at DA amid party’s call for her to be fired over Beitbridge border saga


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition