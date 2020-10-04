PSL News 4.10.2020 03:27 pm

TS Galaxy snap up City star

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
TS Galaxy snap up City star

Augustine Kwem of Chippa United is chased by Ebrahim Seedat of Cape Town City during the Absa Premiership 2019/20 game between Cape Town City and Chippa United at Athlone Stadium. (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

TS Galaxy are set to announce the signing of defender Ebrahim Seedat from Cape Town City.

The defender has been one of the key players for the Mother City club after being signed by former coach Benni McCarthy.

Seedat joins TS Galaxy after the club bought the top flight status of Highlands Park. The former Nedbank Cup champions will be campaigning in the newly DSTV sponsored top tier.

The Citizens are set to lose another key player in Kermit Erasmus who is expected to join Mamelodi Sundowns in the off-season transfer window.

Erasmus is set to join Sundowns before the start of the 2020/2021.

“City bids farewell to a true servant of the club Ebrahim Seedat. Ebi joins TS Galaxy, having been a stalwart since 2016. Always part of the family, good luck in the next phase of your career Ebi!,” read a statement from City.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Watch: Trump says he’s ‘much better’ but ‘not yet out of the woods’

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 34 new deaths confirmed in SA, latest global developments

Government Gauteng health dept head resigns after being placed on precautionary suspension

General Mkhize defends receiving payments from Edwin Sodi for ‘personal benefit’

Politics De Lille hits back at DA amid party’s call for her to be fired over Beitbridge border saga


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition