Mosimane ready for first Al Ahly rodeo

Mosimane will be in charge of his first match since taking over as the head coach of Al Ahly on Sunday evening against Al Mokawloon.

The former Bafana Bafana coach aims to will his first game in charge despite having only a few training sessions with the club.

“I know the pressure and expectations that comes with coaching an Egyptian side. I came to Egypt when I played against Zamalek and Al Ahly as well and know the importance of the CAF Champions League,” he assured.

“I’ve coached many football clubs and when join a club like Al Ahly and Mamelodi Sundowns you have to win. Doesn’t matter if you win a trophy 10 times, you have to win it again.

“I’m grateful for the support from Mahmoud El-Khatib, who’s a legend, and Sayed Abdelhafiz as well as head of transfers Amir Tawfik. I also received a warm welcome from the players but they already knew me,” he added.

