Cape Town City confirm Kermit Erasmus move to Mamelodi Sundowns

Kermit Erasmus has joined Mamelodi Sundowns (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Erasmus, 30, had his best ever season in the 2019/20 Absa Premiership campaign, netting 13 goals for Cape Town City, and prompting Masandawana to seek his signing.

Cape Town City announced on Sunday morning that Kermit Erasmus would be leaving them to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

Rumours of Erasmus” departure from the Mother City for Choorklop have been flying around for a long time, and City confirmed the news on Twitter on Sunday.

“Cape Town City and Mamelodi Sundowns have reached an agreement over the transfer of Kermit Erasmus. A hero in the City shirt, we wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his career!” read the tweet.

The 30 year-old former Orlando Pirates striker had his best ever season in the Absa Premiership in the 2019/20 campaign, netting 13 times, and is not set to further bolster the strike force of the three-time reigning Absa Premiership champions, who have also recently signed Peter Shalulile from Highlands Park.

Sundowns have been on a spending spree, also snapping up Mothobi Mvala from Highlands, and Ricardo Goss, Haashim Dominbo and Gift Motupa from Bidvest Wits, while Aubrey Modiba joined on Fridau from SuperSport United.

 

