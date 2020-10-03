Swallows confirm signing of Matlaba  

PSL News 3.10.2020 05:34 pm

Swallows FC have continued to bolster their squad ahead of next season.

The Dube Birds announced former Orlando Pirates captain Thabo Matlaba as one of their new signings ahead of next season.

Swallows already have experienced campaigners on their side having signed Wandisile Letlabika, Musa Nyatama, Vuyo Mere, Keagan Ritchie, Ruzaigh Gamildien and Lebohang Mokoena.

Matlaba was released by Black Leopards after his contract with the Venda based outfit expired at the end of the 2019/2020 campaign leaving him without a club.

“Swallows FC has secured the signature of Midfielder /Defender Thabo Matlaba Welcome to the Nest,” read a statement from the club.

