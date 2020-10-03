Rulani responds to reported Al Ahly move

Following Pitso Mosimane’s departure from Sundowns to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly this week, Mokwena has been linked with a move to the Red Devils.

According to reports in Egypt Mosimane asked to bring in three members of his technical team from Sundowns when joining Al Ahly with Mokwena said to be the third.

Fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba left the Brazilians to join Mosimane in Egypt, Mokwena was expected to follow the pair but he has extinguished the reported red hot deal for his services from the African Club of the Century.

“I am loyal and staying at Mamelodi Sundowns. I have received questions from the media and have also seen statements on social media stating that I will be joining Al Ahly as an assistant coach,” read Mokwena’s statement on social media in response to the rumours.

“I thought it necessary to state categorically that I am loyal to Mamelodi Sundowns and am staying at Mamelodi Sundowns. I am extremely happy at the club. I am honoured and feel an enormous sense of pride to be back here and would like to express my deep commitment and loyalty to the club, the president, the board and our supporters, the yellow nation.

“Serving you brings me huge amounts of motivation and the spirit we have within us is what brings me a sense of belonging. The president of Mamelodi Sundowns, Dr Patrice Motsepe has supported and has always believed in me and I am thankful for the trust and confidence that he has consistently shown in me.”

