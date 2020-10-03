PSL News 3.10.2020 10:04 am

Ex-Baroka keeper joins Sekhukhune FC – confirms agents 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Ayanda Dlamini of Baroka FC during the Absa Premiership match between Baroka FC and Cape Town City FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on August 08, 2018 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

It didn’t take long former Baroka FC goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini to secure a new with his agent Siya Mareke of Yo Management conforming that the shot-stopper has secured a deal with new GladAfrica Championship side Sekhukhune FC. 

The goalkeeper was released by Bakgaga after his contract expired at the end of the season.

Mareke reveals that a lot of teams were interested in the keeper’s signature, however, they opted to sign with Sekhukhune.

Phakaaathi recently reported that the shot-stopper will be signing with the GladAfrica side from Limpopo.

“We have secured for Ayanda at Sekhukhune FC, the new GladAfrica Championship side. He will be competing with the likes of Tapuwa Kapini there. They showed how much they love Ayanda and that was the main thing for us.  We know it’s not the PSL, but going down to the lower division will help him to start afresh. And if he does well, he will be back with Sekhukhune or other clubs in the PSL might show interest in him,” said Dlamini’s agent.

“We don’t see it as a downgrade, but as chance to start on a clean slate. But there were offers from other clubs like TS Sporting and there was a PSL club from Limpopo that showed interest, but the waiting was going to kill us. Remember this is not a normal transfer window where you can wait longer to get a response. They showed interest but they did not commit, so we decided to go with Sekhukhune.”

