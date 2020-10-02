PSL News 2.10.2020 01:56 pm

Sundowns finally land long-time target Modiba

Michaelson Gumede
Aubrey Modiba has crossed Tshwane to join Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Sundowns have been pursuing Aubrey for a long time and the reality is we cannot come anywhere close to what is available to him (from them),” said SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews.

SuperSport United have confirmed the sale of Aubrey Modiba to crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns after the Brazilians have been knocking at the door of Matsatsantsa A Pitori for the past couple of seasons.

The versatile player will join Downs with immediate effect as club chief executive officer Stanley Matthews said United could no longer fend off Masandawana, who seem to have presented a fat cheque for the 25-year-old to buy him out of a four-and-a-half year contract he signed with the Pretoria side in February.

“Sundowns have been pursuing Aubrey for a long time and the reality is we cannot come anywhere close to what is available to him,” Matthews was quoted as saying by the club’s Twitter account.

 

“He has been a fantastic player for us on the pitch, a wonderful young man off the field, of whom we are very proud , and we wish him every success in the future – a future which looks very bright indeed,” Matthews added.

Modiba joins the seemingly growing list of new recruits, namely Peter Shaulile, George Maluleka, Mothobi Mvala, Ricardo Goss, Hashim Domingo, Gift Motupa, while more are expected to be announced by the Chlookrop-based side in due course.

Sundowns are also set to name a new head coach, with Pitso Mosimane having resigned this week to take up the post at Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

 

