PSL News 2.10.2020 01:46 pm
AmaZulu under new owners after sale of the club
AmaZulu have been sold to Durban businessman, Sandile Zungu. The club will, however, not be moved away from Durban nor be renamed.
Usuthu’s sale was officially by the KZN side on Friday afternoon, with new management unveiled at a press conference.
Zungu says coach Ayanda Dlamini will stay in as the club’s mentor unless the former striker indicates he doesn’t wish to continue working for Usuthu. Zungu also revealed he had discussions with Patrick Sokhela before they agreed on the sale for him to understand and carry on with his wishes for the club and its supporters.
“We want to do what is best for AmaZulu at all times. We are not here to make too many changes but to do what is best for the club,” said Zungu.
“If Ayanda says the targets you have set for me this season are attainable then I will stay on he can do so. We are not here to make changes.”
It is believed that Patrick Sokhela felt he could no longer bankroll the club and decided to find someone to take over and Zungu made the offer.
The price has not yet been established but Phakaaathi understands it was in the region of R40-million.
“Zungu is a well know billionaire and he will be able to take the club to the next level. He told staff that he will not look to make too many changes, but it is expected that he will want his own footprint on the club,” concluded the source.
