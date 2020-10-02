Percy Tau boosts Bafana for Namibia, Zambia friendlies

Percy Tau will play for Bafana Bafana in this month’s friendlies against Namibia and Zambia, after Molefi Mtseki named a mix of youth and experience in a 23-man squad on Friday.

Bafana will play Namibia on October 8 and Zambia on October 11, with both games at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Phokeng, and Bafana were able to call on their overseas-based players, with the government having moved the coronavirus lockdown to level 1.

Tau has had a good start to the season at Anderlecht, while Keagan Dolly returns to the squad after getting himself back in the Montpellier squad at the start of the new French Ligue 1 season.

Darren Keet is also back in the squad after playing again for his Belgian side OH Leuven, while Kaizer Chiefs shot-stopper Itumeleng Khune, who made a surprise return to the squad in March, before the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Sao Tome were postponed, has been left out.

There are some new faces in the squad too, with Portugal-based Thibang Phete and Westerlo striker Kurt Abrahams also earning call-ups, as Ntseki explained he wanted an experienced spine to his squad, but also to give younger players a chance.

“We are trying to increase the pool because of the congested fixtures in 2021, so we are doing … a process of introducing new faces.”

Ntseki explained that the fixtures are so congested that these are likely to be Bafana’s only friendlies for some time, with the qualifiers for the next Africa Cup of Nations and the next Fifa World Cup all crammed into a calendar made even more busy by COVID-19.

Bafana squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet, Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Thibang Phet

e, Motjeka Madisha, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Sifiso Hlanti, Mosa Lebusa, Innocent Maela, Abubaker Mobara, Reeve Frosler

Midfielders: Andile Jali, Mothobi Mvala, Themba Zwane, Thabo Nodada, Gladwin Shitholo, Keagan Dolly. Thabiso Kutumela, Sipho Mbule, Luther Singh

Strikers: Kermit Erasmus, Lebo Manyama, Kurt Abrahams

