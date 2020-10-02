Al Ahly add two more Sundowns experts to Pitso’s technical team

Egyptian giants Al Ahly confirmed on Friday morning that fitness trainer ‘KB’ Rangoaga and performance analyst Musi Matlaba would be joining head coach Pitso Mosimane on their technical team at the Red Devils.

Rangoaga was Mosimane’s trusted fitness guru at Sundowns and given huge amounts of credit by “Jingles” for guiding Masandawana through a series of frenetic campaigns that included balancing campaigning successfully in the Caf Champions League and balancing that with a fruitful domestic campaign.

Mosimane will hope Rangoaga can help him achieve similar success at Al Ahly, who have a similarly busy schedule to Sundowns. One of Mosimane’s first tasks, indeed, will be to attempt to win the 2019/20 Caf Champions League with Al Ahly, who have a semifinal upcoming against Wydad Casablanca.

“He looks after the bodies of the players, never mind the training, and keeps them in top shape,” Mosimane told City Press back in April 2019.

“So this thing of physical trainers is no longer the same – it has taken a different complexion. But you need to have a person who is qualified as a football-specific trainer.”

Matlaba played an equally important role for Mosimane at Sundowns as his performance analyst.

