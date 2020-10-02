Pirates legend believes Zinnbauer will win two or three trophies  

James Mothibi is adamant that Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer will be able to bring back the “happy days” at the club.

The former Bucs striker knows that the German mentor is under pressure to deliver, but he believes Zinnbauer will win at least two or three trophies next season.

“When you sign with Orlando Pirates you already have pressure to deliver. It was his first season with the club, let’s give him an opportunity to show us his coaching skills. I trust him and I trust that he will deliver two or three cups in the 2020/2021 season,” Mothibi told Phakaaathi.

“I don’t want to say whether he will win the league, the Nedbank Cup or other trophies. But what I know is that it will be two or three cups. I trust him, and yes, he is under pressure. But all of us live under pressure in life.”

Mothibi also called on the fans to be patient with Zinnbauer and explains that in football, a club can go through tough times whereby they don’t win.

“The supporters need to be patient and understand that in football you get your dry season and you get your wet season (where you win a lot of trophies). The last five years have been a dry season at Pirates. Let’s hope that our coach will pray for the rain and make it wet (win cups at Pirates) at Orlando Pirates’ offices.”

Zinnbauer and his Bucs charges will be hoping to make an impact in the first trophy of the season – the MTN8 – which is set to start on 17 October.

