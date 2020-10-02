I will take Al Ahly to the next level – Pitso

Mosimane left Mamelodi Sundowns this week to join the Egyptian giants on a two-year deal.

WATCH: Al Ahly unveil Pitso as new coach

“I would like to thank captain Bibo [Al Ahly president] and all the board members of Al Ahly for entrusting me with the difficult task ahead. They showed confidence in me and they believe I can take the team to a bigger and better space ,” said Mosimane in a video posted by the Al Ahly media team on social media.

“I just want to thank Amir [Tafik (Al Ahly’s marketing and football contracts director) and my agent Moira (Tlhagale) for facilitating and making this (move) possible. It was easy, smooth and professional.

“To the Red Devils, I say give the space‚ give me the time and I will take Al Ahly to the next level. Given time, I will deliver,” he added.

Meanwhile, Egyptian Ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed El Fadly, has congratulated Mosimane on his appointment as new Al Ahly coach.

In a statement, Fadly said that the appointment of Mosimane reflects the depth of relations between Egypt and other African countries, specifically South Africa, and will boost the Egyptian-South African relations on the grassroots level thanks to the huge fan base of both Al Ahly and Sundowns.

Fadly revealed that he trusts Mosimane’s ability to lead Al Ahly to success after winning the Caf Champions League and Caf Super Cup titles with Sundowns.

