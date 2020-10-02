WATCH: Pitso’s emotional send off at OR Tambo, and festive arrival in Cairo

Mosimane resigned as the coach of Sundowns on Tuesday after spending eight years with the Pretoria based side winning nine trophies in the process.

The former African coach of the year and his family were given a momentous send off by football supporters at the O.R Tambo international Airport.

Al Ahly confirmed they have agreed with Mosimane for him to join the Egyptian giants as of 2 October.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pitso Mosimane (@therealpitsomosimane) on Oct 1, 2020 at 9:12am PDT

Upon arriving in Cairo, Mosimane received the warmest of welcomes and posed for selfies with fans at Cairo International Airport.

جمهور جنوب أفريقيا يودع ???? موسيماني pic.twitter.com/d3PLicMztu — Hisham Abd Elbary (@HishamGamal_Twt) October 1, 2020

