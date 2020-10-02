PSL News 2.10.2020 09:39 am

WATCH: Pitso’s emotional send off at OR Tambo, and festive arrival in Cairo

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
WATCH: Pitso's emotional send off at OR Tambo, and festive arrival in Cairo

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane. Pic: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Coach Pitso Mosimane left South Africa on Thursday to start his new job as the mentor of Egyptian giants Al Ahly, landing in Cairo on the same day.

Mosimane resigned as the coach of Sundowns on Tuesday after spending eight years with the Pretoria based side winning nine trophies in the process.

The former African coach of the year and his family were given a momentous send off by football supporters at the O.R Tambo international Airport.

Al Ahly confirmed they have agreed with Mosimane for him to join the Egyptian giants as of 2 October.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pitso Mosimane (@therealpitsomosimane) on

Upon arriving in Cairo, Mosimane received the warmest of welcomes and posed for selfies with fans at Cairo International Airport.

 

 

