Chiefs, Pirates keeping tabs on Fagrie Lakay situation

Fagrie Lakay (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are linked with a move for star forward Fagrie Lakay.

The 23-year-old is currently a free agent after he has opted to terminate his contract with TTM, who recently bought the Premier Soccer League (PSL) status of Bidvest Wits.

Lakay was set to join the Limpopo side after his loan stint at Cape Town City where he enjoyed successful game minutes under his belt.

A reliable source has revealed to Sport24 that City are in discussions to make Lakay’s move permanent with Amakhosi and the Buccaneers also keen to sign the player.

Newly signed Glamour Boys coach Gavin Hunt is also looking to bolster his squad ahead of the season with Lakay understood to be one of his desired players to lure to Naturena.

Sifiso Hlanti is already training with Chiefs as Hunt prepares for the new season set to start on 17 October.

The former SuperSport United mentor is targeting Premiership credentials as the Soweto giants are going onto six years without any major silverware.

Meanwhile, the Sea Robbers also want to add Lakay to their growing squad as they have already recruited Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto from Wits before TTM took over the club.

