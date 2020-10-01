Ertugral’s advice to Pitso: ‘He needs to deliver as in yesterday’

Someone who has walked the road before is former Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates head coach Muhsin Ertugral. The Turkish-born mentor was at the helm of Egyptian side Ismaily back in 2005 before he was brought back to the country by Ajax Cape Town.

Speaking to Phakaaathi while preparing the Turkish senior team for a friendly against Germany in his capacity as head of technical, and advisor to head coach Senol Gunes, Ertugral said “Jingles” will need to adapt quickly as there is no patience in that part of the world.

“He deserves to be there and to be there and to maintain it will be the challenge for him. He has great players at his disposal who want to achieve. He has more than half of the players in the Egyptian national team and it makes it much easier,” said Ertugral.

“There is no patience at all on that side of the world, you have to deliver as in yesterday. The most important thing is that he has to adapt as quickly as possible. There is no patience at all, nothing less than to win the title and the Caf Champions League. He took the challenge and he knows what is expected,” he added.

Mosimane stands a chance to lead Al Ahly to the Caf Champions League as they are currently in the semifinals of the continent’s premium club competition. Ertugral backs “Jingles” to enjoy success with the most decorated club on the African continent.

“Nothing comes easily, it is all down to his hard work and most people don’t know how much time coaches spend to be successful. This is certainly going to be a great challenge in his career. I am pretty much sure that after a quick adaptation he will be successful with Al Ahly,” he said.

He adds: “I am confident that he is equipped and he knows how to handle the media because it is a country that has its own demands from the media. The players also need some details so they can know how he expects them to perform on the pitch.”

