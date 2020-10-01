WATCH: Al Ahly unveil Pitso as new coach

Following Mosimane’s much-publicised move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Al Ahly on Wednesday, the Egyptian giants have confirmed the former African Coach of the Year’s arrival at their club.

Sundowns confirmed Mosimane had resigned as the club’s coach after a successful season that saw them win the treble with four years left on the former Bafana Bafana mentor’s contract with the Pretoria club.

“The wait is over! Pitso Mosimane is now officially the coach of the African club of the century,” read a caption on the club’s twitter account which also produced a video of Mosimane.

Mosimane revealed after resigning from Sundowns that he has been in talks with an African side that has been interested in his services for a few seasons and made him a good offer to lure him from the Brazilians.

The wait is ???????????????? @TheRealPitso is now officially the coach of the African club of the century#PitsoAnnounced #ClubOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/bHr6walAkw — Al Ahly SC (@AlAhlyEnglish) October 1, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.