Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
WATCH: Al Ahly unveil Pitso as new coach

Pitso Mosimane celebrates at final whistle after Sundowns win the 2016 CAF Champions League Final beating Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria, Egypt on 23 October 2016 ©Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Egyptian side Al Ahly have announced Pitso Mosimane as they new coach.

Following Mosimane’s much-publicised move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Al Ahly on Wednesday, the Egyptian giants have confirmed the former African Coach of the Year’s arrival at their club.

Sundowns confirmed Mosimane had resigned as the club’s coach after a successful season that saw them win the treble with four years left on the former Bafana Bafana mentor’s contract with the Pretoria club.

“The wait is over! Pitso Mosimane is now officially the coach of the African club of the century,” read a caption on the club’s twitter account which also produced a video of Mosimane.

Mosimane revealed after resigning from Sundowns that he has been in talks with an African side that has been interested in his services for a few seasons and made him a good offer to lure him from the Brazilians.

