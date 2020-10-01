Sundowns set to sack Ndlovu for Langerman blunder?

This comes after Sundowns included Langerman in their match day squad for the Nedbank Cup final against Bloemfontein Celtic on 12 September. The defender was suspended for this clash picking up four yellow cards in the run-up to the final.

Celtic later lodged a complaint, but Siwelele’s case was dismissed by the arbitrator on a technicality after Celtic lodged their complaint after the stipulated 30 minutes. Sundowns, however, still face heavy financial fine for naming Lagerman in the match day squad.

On Monday, Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe issued a public apology for what he termed grossly negligent and reckless behaviour and said appropriate action would be taken, including dismissal.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the management and technical team were grossly negligent and this behaviour and conduct is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated. A formal disciplinary hearing will be held as soon as possible and the appropriate action, including dismissal where the circumstances legally justify, will be implemented. We are a caring, loving and forgiving organisation but we also have a duty to protect the reputation, integrity and good name of Mamelodi Sundowns. We have to make sure that this kind of grossly negligent and reckless behaviour does not happen again,” read Motsepe’s statement on the club’s official website.

Now, Zimbabwe’s Chronicle reports that Ndlovu could face sanction and possible dismissal for his role in the saga.

“Head coach Pitso Mosimane seemed to be throwing Ndlovu under the bus when he said team management must know which player is suspended or not,” reported the newspaper.

