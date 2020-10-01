Are Pitso’s shoes too big to fill?

“Jingles’s” departure from the club to take over Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly leaves the future of his two right-hand men Mngqithi and Rhulani Mokwena in question as rumours circulating are that Mosimane might take Mokwena with his to the Cairo-based team.

Mngqithi, a former head coach at Golden Arrows, has been Mosimane’s assistant from 2013 and he is the man Ntombela wants Downs to install as their head coach.

“This is a big challenge for Sundowns but they are a big club and they will be able to find a replacement. Locally it will be difficult to get someone but I know that Manqoba can steer the ship. He has been there for quite some time and I think he would be able to steer the ship. They just need to give him the opportunity and I am 100% sure that he is ready for it,” Ntombela told Phakaaathi.

He went on to warn Masandawana about roping in an international coach who has little pedigree as there is speculation that technical director and head of the academyJose Ramon Alesanco might be the one trusted to take over from Mosimane. However, club president Patrice Motsepe said Alesanco would remain in his post until advised otherwise.

“Sundowns must not bring a guy who is just coming from overseas who has no pedigree but bring in them by virtue of just being from abroad. There are local guys who are good and I think Manqoba can take that and go forward,” said Ntombela.

