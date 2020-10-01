WATCH: Pitso records emotional video after Sundowns exit

PSL News 1.10.2020 08:03 am

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - SEPTEMBER 14: Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane with the three trophies during the Hyundai Sundowns Lounge: The Road to La Decima Interview Opportunity with Mamelodi Sundowns at Hyundai Head Office on September 14, 2020 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Coach Pitso Mosimane has confirmed he will take over as mentor at an Egyptian club from 2 October. That club is expected to be Cairo giants Al Ahly.

Mosimane’s resignation from Mamelodi Sundowns sent shock waves throughout South Africa on Wednesday. The former Bafana Bafana coach dropped the bombshell after leading the Pretoria-based side to their first ever domestic treble, and their fifth Absa Premiership title since he took over in 2012

The 56-year-old admitted to struggling to come to terms with his departure from Sundowns, a team he has coached for eight years winning five league titles along the way.

Mosimane went on to says he needed a new challenge that would push him out of his comfort zone.

“It is said to go because I had more plans for Mamelodi Sundowns football club but the universe has just offered me a new challenge,” said Mosimane in a video posted on his social media account.

“While I had four years remaining on my contract with Sundowns this offer would have not come to me if I was not part of the Sundowns team that won the Caf Champions League (in 2016).”

 

 

