Motsepe opens up about Pitso’s shock Sundowns exit

In a statement released on Wednesday after the club and Mosimane confirmed his exit, Motsepe revealed that the former Bafana Bafana coach will be heading to Egypt to coach a ‘top Egyptian club’.

“Pitso Mosimane and his agent Moira Tlhagale, who is also his wife, came to brief me on the discussions between Pitso Mosimane and a top Egyptian club. Sundowns have been aware of the ongoing discussions between Pitso Mosimane and the Egyptian club and with other North African clubs,” said Motsepe.

“I have on several occasions over the past few years expressed my support for Pitso Mosimane leaving Sundowns to coach in North Africa or Europe or Bafana Bafana. Football players and coaches have at times an uncertain and inconsistent future and must pursue new opportunities where they may grow and receive greater remuneration,” he added.

“I have received a warm and emotional note from Pitso and am very proud of his achievements at Mamelodi Sundowns. Pitso has been the most successful coach in the history of Sundowns and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. I wish him, Moira and his family everything of the very best and I hope to see him coaching in Europe soon,” continued the SA billionare.

Motsepe said the club will make announcements in due course concerning the new head coach.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will make announcements in due course concerning the new head coach and other changes that we are introducing. Sundowns has over the years developed and trained very good local coaches and has a strong technical team.

“Jose Ramon Alexanko will continue in his current role as Technical Director and will carry on with the good work that he is doing at the Academy. Sundowns will focus on preparing for the upcoming season and is ready to compete in South Africa, Africa and globally,” concluded Motsepe.

