Pitso has proved himself in the PSL, he can do it in Egypt – Ntombela

He leaves Masandawana and the shores of South Africa as the most decorated coach in the domestic scene as he is set to be unveiled as the new head coach of Al-Ahly.

Mosimane tendered in his resignation on Wednesday after almost eight years at Chloorkop where he won 13 major titles, including the 2016 Caf Champions League.

His former colleague at the club and close friend Mike Ntombela told Phakaaathi that “Jingles” is tried and tested locally and he is “capable” of replicating his success with the Egyptian giants.

“He has proved himself that he can compete in the PSL and he works hard, he is going to go there and work even harder,” said Ntombela.

“He knows what it means and he knows that he has to succeed and he is more than capable of doing that. For his growth at club level has been powerful. It will be a difficult job but we are lucky that we still have someone like him who has landed such a big job,” he added.

Ntombela went on to encourage other local coaches to strive for greater heights and he is confident that Mosimane’s international move can only give a good name to South African coaches.

“It is exciting times and we have now seen that when we do people are watching, it is not only the local people who are watching but it is Africa and the whole world. I am sure that the other coaches in the country are excited and happy for him and they know that he has got that opportunity to go there and represent our country in Egypt. His success will be our success,” said Ntombela.

