Sundowns, Mosimane confirm exit, Al Ahly announcement imminent

Mosimane won five Absa Premiership titles in his time at Sundowns and has been given the blessing of chairman Patrice Motsepe to leave the club.

Pitso Mosimane has confirmed that he will be leaving Mamelodi Sundowns to take up a job with “an international team”, widely reported to be Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

The 56 year-old head coach released a statement on Wednesday afternoon where he announced his departure.

“It is with a sense of pain and sadness that I announce my departure from Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club,” said Mosimane.

“I have accepted an offer to join an international team. Mamelodi Sundowns has been my family for almost eight years. The President Patrice Motsepe has been like a father to me. He has been a mentor, a friend, as supporter and a confidante. I could never quit him or Mamelodi Sundowns. I am only going away to carry the spirit of the Yellow Nation with me.

“After winning five league titles with Mamelodi Sundowns – the 10th for the club – how can a man ever find it easy to say goodbye to his home? How can I say goodbye to the family, the board, the supporters and the fans?”

Sundowns also put out a statement confirming Mosimane had left.

“I have on several occasions over the past few years expressed my support for Pitso Mosimane leaving to coach in North Africa or Europe or Bafana Bafana. Football players and coaches have at times an uncertain and inconsistent future and must pursue new opportunities where the may grow and receive greater renumeration,” said Sundowns chairman Patrice Motsepe.

 

 

