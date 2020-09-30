PSL announces dates for 2020/21 season start

The Dstv Premiership will start on Saturday, 24 October, Khoza confirmed.

Speaking during a live press conference on Wednesday, Khoza said the League was still awaiting for the final approval from the government.

“As we speak now, we’re still waiting for the directives from government. Because we know we’re working under their rules and regulations of the bubble.

“So, before we do the final planning, we’re hoping that we get the new directives governing (sport) going forward, because we cannot be in the bubble again. It costed us almost R80-90-million rands to be in the bubble,” added Khoza.

The MTN8 fixtures:

Mamelodi Sundowns vs Bloemfontein Celtic

Kaizer Chiefs vs Maritzburg United

Orlando Pirates vs Cape Town City

Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (formerly known as Bidvest Wits) vs SuperSport United.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.