TTM set to unveil Mapeza as new coach?

Former Warriors coach Norman Mapeza is the favourite to take over at the Limpopo side as they prepare for their maiden season on top-flight football.

The side has confirmed that they are in search of a new coach and they will make an announcement soon on who will lead the side next season.

TTM has made a handful of signings in the off-season transfer window to help them compete in their first season on the top tier. The experience of midfielders Oupa Manyisa and Joseph Molangoane will help the side weather the storm in the 2020/2021 campaign.

The season will kick off on October 17 with the MTN8 quarterfinals and TTM will play in that competition in place of the now-defunct Bidvest Wits.

TTM’s communications manager Tshidino Ndou revealed an announcement on the new coach will be made soon.

“As a club, we are talking to a number of coaches but we are not in a position to mention any names at this stage. But an announcement on who will be our new coach is imminent‚” Ndou weighed in on the reports.

