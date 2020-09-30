 
 
Mosimane joining Al Ahly is a huge deal

local soccer 12 seconds ago

“Al Ahly coach, Pitso Mosimane”…just think about that. This is a really exciting times for South African football coaches, but more especially for Mosimane if rumours are true.

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
30 Sep 2020
11:58:49 AM
Pitso Mosimane during the Mamelodi Sundowns Press Conference at the ARM House, Johannesburg (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Waking up to the news that Mosimane has resigned as Mamelodi Sundowns coach and he is up for a job at the North African team got me a bit puzzled a bit and I immediately went on to check my news sources to try and verify this. And to be honest, I hope all of this is true because I believe this is a kind of a break that Mosimane deserves –  to coach one of the top African clubs with a rich history and to pave his way into Egyptian football. I know for sure that Mosimane has what...

