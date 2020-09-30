Mosimane joining Al Ahly is a huge deal

Waking up to the news that Mosimane has resigned as Mamelodi Sundowns coach and he is up for a job at the North African team got me a bit puzzled a bit and I immediately went on to check my news sources to try and verify this. And to be honest, I hope all of this is true because I believe this is a kind of a break that Mosimane deserves – to coach one of the top African clubs with a rich history and to pave his way into Egyptian football. I know for sure that Mosimane has what...

Waking up to the news that Mosimane has resigned as Mamelodi Sundowns coach and he is up for a job at the North African team got me a bit puzzled a bit and I immediately went on to check my news sources to try and verify this.

And to be honest, I hope all of this is true because I believe this is a kind of a break that Mosimane deserves – to coach one of the top African clubs with a rich history and to pave his way into Egyptian football.

I know for sure that Mosimane has what it takes to continue adding to the rich history of Al Ahly. I mean, the man has proved it before that he is one of the best coaches, not only in South Africa but the whole continent.

He just delivered Sundowns their 10th league title, I’m sure Patrice Motsepe doesn’t mind to see Mosimane go on for greener pastures. But what I know is that many a Downs fans would be sad to see their beloved “Jingles” leave their Yellow Nation for Cairo.

However, being a coach is similar to being a player. One always needs to challenge oneself, well, that’s what I believe. And Mosimane going on to take the Al Ahly job is all about challenging himself in a different environment where he will want to get in and conquer. That’s how ambitious Mosimane is, we have all seen it.

Another thing that makes this a great move for Mosimane is that the Egyptian club are currently competing in the Egypt Cup and they face off with Tersana today (Wednesday, 30 September) in the round of 16 and they are also in the semifinals of the Caf Champions League.

This is really exciting, Mosimane can go all the way and claim a second winners medal in the Champions League having done so with Sundowns in 2016.

So, Masandawana fans, don’t be disappointed. This is an opportunity for Mosimane to showcase what he is made of. Give him the full support that he needs. He has done wonders at the club and whoever succeeds him at Downs won’t struggle.

In Arabic, I would like to say to Mosimane “ila-liqaa” until we meet again.

