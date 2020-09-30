PSL News 30.9.2020 01:16 pm

Former Chiefs captain set for Warriors technical team job

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane
Former Chiefs captain set for Warriors technical team job

Tinashe Nengomasha. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Kaizer Chiefs anchor Tinashe Nengomashe is said to have been shortlisted for a position within the Zimbabwe national team.

The former Amakhosi captain is said to be the front runner to land the job that the Zimbabwean Football Association (ZIFA) has dissolved but have since reconsidered their decision.

According to reports in Zimbabwe, the former hard-tackling midfielder will job the Warriors technical team set to prepare the chargers for a friendly clash against Algeria.

Nengomashe has in the past expressed the desire to work in the Zimbabwean national team as he believes he can contribute to the success of the Warriors in continental and international tournaments.

The former Bidvest Wits man was part of the Warriors squad that qualified for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Tunisia.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

World US debate heated affair as Biden tells Trump to ‘shut up’ (video)

Business News SAA activities suspended while airline awaits funding

Infection Updates Covid-19 update: 81 more deaths reported while recoveries stands at 90%

General PICS, VIDEO: Diepsloot residents without electricity as illegal connections removed

Weather Thunderstorms expected in Gauteng, intense cold front to hit Cape provinces – SA Weather Service


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

Phakaaathi


today in print

Read Today's edition