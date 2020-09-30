Former Chiefs captain set for Warriors technical team job

The former Amakhosi captain is said to be the front runner to land the job that the Zimbabwean Football Association (ZIFA) has dissolved but have since reconsidered their decision.

According to reports in Zimbabwe, the former hard-tackling midfielder will job the Warriors technical team set to prepare the chargers for a friendly clash against Algeria.

Nengomashe has in the past expressed the desire to work in the Zimbabwean national team as he believes he can contribute to the success of the Warriors in continental and international tournaments.

The former Bidvest Wits man was part of the Warriors squad that qualified for the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Tunisia.

