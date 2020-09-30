Zinnbauer did well under difficult circumstances at Pirates – Mothibi

The ex-Buccaneer reckons coach Josef Zinnbauer arrived at the club with a lot of to do after a poor run under interim-coach Rhulani Mokwena.

READ: Lorch wants out at Pirates, eyeing European move

The club had been booted out of the of Caf Champions League, the MTN8 and the Telkom Knockout.

“The coach did well under difficult circumstances at Pirates. Remember he came in the in the middle of the season and tried to make the team click, but then the lockdown came. It killed the momentum that he was building. After that he tried to continue rebuilding it when the government gave the green light for the return of football,” said Mothibi.

“They did well until they ended up finishing in position three. Out of 100 percent I will give them 98 percent because they really did well.”

With the Buccaneers set to compete in the Caf Confederation Cup next season, Mothibi is doubtful if the team can go all the way to lift the continental title, but says they will be able to compete and do well.

“In Africa, as an ex-player I’m not sure. Because I realised from the Pirates team is that when pressure builds up, they break. I think the coach just needs to fix that part. When they are 1-0 or 2-0 down they don’t have that fighting spirit to say, ‘if the opponents scored two goals we can go on and score four’. We had that spirit under Kosta Papic,” he continued.

“But they are going to fight, I’m just not sure about them going all out to win the trophy because most players in the current team lack experience. But I trust the players, I trust the management, I trust the chairman Irvin Khoza and the supporters. I think they well, just not sure about lifting the trophy (Caf Confederations Cup trophy).”

The Soweto giants finished the Premier Soccer in position three after accumulating with 52 points, seven points behind winners Mamelodi Sundowns and five points behind second placed Kaizer Chiefs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.