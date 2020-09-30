Pitso Mosimane resigns as Sundowns coach, set to join Al Ahly – report

Pitso Mosimane has resigned as Mamelodi Sundowns head coach, and is set to join Egyptian giants Al Ahly, according to a TimesLive report on Wednesday.

Mosimane, who has won five Absa Premiership titles with Masandawana, signed a new contract with the Tshwane side this year, but has now, according to TimesLive, been lured to Cairo, where he will be the first South African to take up the post as head coach of the Red Devils.

The 56 year-old Mosimane has become increasingly popular in Egypt, because of Sundowns’ success in the Caf Champions League, which they won in 2016 by beating Al Ahly’s bitter rivals Zamalek in the final.

Al Ahly and Masandawana, meanwhile, met in the 2019 and 2020 Caf Champions League’s, with the Egyptians winning two of those encounters, and one draw, but with Sundowns also famously hammering Al Ahly 5-0 in Tshwane to send shockwaves through the continental game.

This will also not be Mosimane’s first job in Cairo, as he was a pundit for local television at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, his words as an analyst dubbed into Arabic.

Mosimane could not be reached when Phakaaathi attempted to contact him on Wednesday.

The former Bafana Bafana head coach captured a third Absa Premiership title in a row with Sundowns this season, as well as the Telkom Knockout and Nedbank Cup, to complete a domestic treble.

