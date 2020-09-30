Zwane hopes Safja award paves way for more gongs

Zwane won the top prize by ousting his Masandawana captain Hlompho Kekana, new teammate Peter Shalulile (formerly with Highlands Park) and Kaizer Chiefs duo Lebohang Manyama and Samir Nurkovic.

READ: Motupa wants to dominate Africa with Sundowns

“Mshishi”, as Zwane is affectionately known in football circles, hopes that this gong will pave a way to win other individual prizes in the Premier Soccer League awards.

“It is great to be the favourite [To win PSL awards] and by winning this one it shows that maybe it can happen. Going forward, I just thank God. It feels great that people are recognizing the good job that you are doing and it makes me happy and I am happy with the award… I really appreciate the people who voted for me,” Zwane said in a Safja event where he was handed the coveted prize.

Zwane was instrumental in helping Downs claim a domestic treble last season, which saw them win two of their titles in the bio-bubble. However, Zwane says that the hard work began long before the country was hit by the coronavirus pandemic which halted the beautiful game for a couple of months.

“I scored more important goals before the bubble and coming to the bubble I played a crucial role for my team and that is my job. To try and do well and to create more goals and score, it is all about the team,” said Zwane.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.