New kit brings spark for new season, says Chiefs star Baccus

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Kearyn Baccus has described be club’s new kit as electric and says it brings the spark they needed heading into the new season. Amakhosi launched their lion’s mane-inspired home kit last week and it was widely welcomed by their supporters.

“It looks exciting, modern and it feels good. The new home jersey has really grown on me. It’s electric, just the spark needed for the new season,” Baccus told the club’s website.

Chiefs’ Colombian striker Leonardo Castro said the new kit felt different and liked the fact that the team’s original black and gold colours were kept.

“It’s very different from previous Chiefs jerseys. It also says a lot about what the club means. The Gold and Black colours have been kept, but the design is awesome, it’s so modern. I love it,” said Castro.

Amakhosi’s kit from last season became so popular that it ranked in the top five in the world and sold decently in other countries, including Brazil and the USA.

Chiefs, however, were not quite able to deliver the Absa Premiership title in it, just missing out to Mamelodi Sundowns on the final day of the season.

