Jele loving new Orlando Pirates away jersey 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Happy Jele with Thulani Hlatshwayo during the Orlando Pirates kit launch

While there has been a lot of different views on social media regarding the new Orlando Pirates away jersey, captain Happy Jele seems to be loving the new addition of the orange Bucs colours for the 2020/21 season. 

Pirates launches their new jersey on Tuesday morning.

The skipper donned the orange jersey during the launch, while new signing Thulani Hlatshwayo wore the black and white home jersey.

“It’s nice and unique, I love it,” said the Bucs captain.

Meanwhile, Hlatshwayo, who just joined the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits, says he is excited about the journey ahead and looking forward to playing for a team he has admired for a long time.

“I’m excited about this new beginning joining the team I admired for so long. Orlando Pirates is more than just a football club it’s a movement,” said the Bafana Bafana captain.

“We don’t just play for ourselves we play for our families, our supporters and community once and always.”

Hlatshwayo added that the team is ready to fight and make their people proud.

“Now for the time we have been waiting for, to put in the hard work and we are ready. Ready to take the opportunities and fight for the badge. We are ready to make our people proud.”

