Chippa United announce two new signings

Nga, who played for the now defunct Bidvest Wits last season, has signed a two-year deal with the Chilli Boys, while the Namibian international Hanamub joins on a three-year contract.

“The club is delighted to announce the following new signings: Cameroonian international striker Eva Nga Bienvenu. Eva Nga played for Costa De Sol which won the 2018/19 Mocambola in Mozambique.

“Joining Eva as new recruits for the Chilli Boys is 25-year-old Namibian International Left Back Riaan Hanamub. Riaan is an integral member of the Namibian National Team having featured in last edition of the African Nations Cup.

“Last season, he played for Glad Africa Championship side Jomo Cosmos. He has signed a three-year with a two-year extension option contract,” read a Chippa statement.

Chippa has also confirmed last week that Sizwe Mdlinzo had re-joined the club.

“We are delighted to announce the return of Midfield maestro Sizwe Mdlinzo. He has signed a 34 months contract with the club.”

Meanwhile, the Chilli Boys announced the departure of 15 players, including Diamond Thopola, Tercious Malepe and Meshack Maphangule who were on loan at the club from Orlando Pirates.

