Motupa wants to dominate Africa with Sundowns 

Gift Motupa says joining Mamelodi Sundowns was the obvious choice for him because of the club’s appetite to compete in the Caf Champions League. READ: Sundowns set to release Bangaly? Motupa’s move to Downs was widely reported in recent months and the club made it official last week, adding Motupa to the strike force of new recruit Peter Shalulile amongst others. Motupa says he wants to win trophies and cement his place as one the country’s top marksman.

“That’s what encourages me the most here at Sundowns because every year the team plays in the Champions League and it is a great experience that every player want,” Motupa told Choice FM.

“Sundowns are a big club and when you go there you know that there is quality because everybody who is playing for Sundowns is good, so you must always be up for the challenge and I think I am ready for the challenge to make sure that I work hard to be in the first 11.

“The coach spoke to me and he said, ‘boy you need to work hard to make sure that you are always fit so that you can play for Sundowns’. He said Sundowns need players who are disciplined and fit. What I am promising to the fans is that I am here to bang in goals, that is why they signed me and I am here to help the team to achieve more,” said the former Bidvest Wits and Orlando Pirates striker.

Meanwhile, Sundowns coach Pitso “Jingles” Mosimane has been criticised of late for the number of signings his team has made so far. Mosimane says he needs to assemble a large squad to parallel the commitments of the club.

“There’s one thing that makes us change our attitude [in the transfer market], it is the Fifa Club World Cup tournament and the three positions for Africa. We are hoping that we make the semifinals and hopefully we can make the final of the Champions League.

“That is one of the reasons why we are really strengthening the team. People can ask why we are signing so many players, but remember, we have an African adventure that we are pursuing. Not many people pursue that route. We need ammunition and numbers.”