My new Pirates teammates welcomed me with open arms – Makgaka

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe
Orlando Pirates new recruit Collins Makgaka has admitted to being nervous upon his arrival at his new home and constantly thinking how his first day at the club unfold. 

However, the 24-year old former Baroka FC midfielder is glad that his first encounter with everyone at the club went smoothly after receiving a warm welcome to the Buccaneers.

“Eish, I was nervous. Like really nervous. The thought of meeting my new coaches and new teammates was daunting. I kept playing out different scenarios in my head on how the first day would go,” Makgaka told Bucs media.

“My meeting went very well. The guys were very accommodating, they welcomed me with open arms.”

The midfielder further admits to having found it hard at training on his first day. But quickly says he is working hard to catch up with the rest of his teammates.

“As for the training, it was a bit tough obviously this is understandable because I haven’t been playing for a while now but I’m already working hard to catch up on the lost time in order to get back to where I used to be fitness wise.”

Makgaka is one of the new four signings made by the Buccaneers so far which include Thulani Hlatshwayo, Deon Hotto and Terrence Dzukamanja.

