Stars snap up ex-Chiefs graduate Khumalo

Kaizer Chiefs academy graduate, Mpho Khumalo has found a new home at GladAfrica Champiomship side, Free State Stars, his agent Gerald Baloyi has revealed.

Khumalo had been without a club since leaving Royal Eagles following a dispute over unpaid wages.

“Mpho has joined Stars and I hope things go well for him there. He is a talented player but he couldn’t prove himself at Eagles because of constant problems there. Stars have given him a god offer so he should be happy and able

to focus on doing his job well,” said Baloyi.

The 24-year-old midfielder was touted for big things at Amakhosi but couldn’t break into the first team which saw him leave to join Mthatha Bucks when they were in the Championship.

Chiefs have confirmed that Sifiso Hlanti is training with the team.

Earlier, Phakaaathi reported that some former Wits players including Hlanti are said to be stalling in finding new teams to play for next season as they wait to see if their dream move to Chiefs happens.