Stars snap up ex-Chiefs graduate Khumalo

Khumalo had been without a club since leaving Royal Eagles following a dispute over unpaid wages.
“Mpho has joined Stars and I hope things go well for him there. He is a talented player but he couldn’t prove himself at Eagles because of constant problems there. Stars have given him a god offer so he should be happy and able
to focus on doing his job well,” said Baloyi.
The 24-year-old midfielder was touted for big things at Amakhosi but couldn’t break into the first team which saw him leave to join Mthatha Bucks when they were in the Championship.
Now Chiefs have announced Hlanti’s arrival at the club.
