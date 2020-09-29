Motsepe set to axe Sundowns technical staff for Langerman blunder?

Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe says he takes full responsibility for the club’s technical team adding Tebogo Langerman to the 18-men squad for the Nedbank final against Bloemfontein Celtic.

Celtic protested Langerman’s inclusion in the squad stating that he had been suspended for receiving yellow cards in games leading up to the final.

“I would like to apologise to all the supporters, and members of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family, as well as the organisations that are involved in football and all the people who love and follow football in South Africa and on the rest of the African Continent, for Tebogo Langerman being listed as a substitute during the recent Nedbank Cup final, contrary to the rules of the PSL and SAFA,” he said in a statement.

“In my capacity as President of Mamelodi Sundowns I am responsible and accountable for everything that happens at Mamelodi Sundowns; whether I knew or did not know or was not aware or involved in the matter.

“Our preliminary investigation indicates that the Management and Technical Team were grossly negligent and this behaviour and conduct is totally unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“A formal disciplinary hearing will be held as soon as possible and the appropriate action, including dismissal where the circumstances legally justify, will be implemented,” read the statement.

