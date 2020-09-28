No more Ajax in Cape Town as Dutch giants pull out of SA

Ajax Cape Town announced on Monday that Ajax Amsterdam had sold their 51 percent share in the club, bringing to an end a 21 year-old contribution from the Dutch giants to the game in the Mother City.

“Cape Town Stars, the South African minority shareholder of Ajax Cape Town has reached an agreement to take control of the franchise,” read a statement on the Ajax Cape Town official website.

“Cape Town Stars, the 49% shareholder of Ajax Cape Town, is pleased to announce that they have reached an agreement to acquire the 51% share of the GladAfrica Championship franchise from Ajax Amsterdam with effect from 1 October.

“After 21 years of partnership with their Dutch counterparts, Cape Town Stars will be acquiring full control of the South African club.

“Cape Town Stars will shortly be in a position to advise on the way forward with regards to the future of the franchise.”

Ajax just failed to get promotion back to the Absa Premiership this season, losing the GladAfrica Championship title on goal difference to Swallows FC, and then losing out to Black Leopards in the promotion/relegation play-offs.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.